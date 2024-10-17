CFL 2024 Season Week 20 DraftKings Betting Odds
With just two more weeks in the CFL regular season, bettors are on their last legs before entering the postseason for the big money. It’s the last week with just three games being played, and defenses are getting more respect from DraftKings as they are not expecting a lot of points scored.
Here are DraftKings’ Week 20 betting lines for all three CFL games with instant analysis.
Calgary Stampeders at Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Spread: Tiger-Cats -3.5, Stampeders +3.5
O/U: 51.5
Money Line: Tiger-Cats -185, Stampeders +154
Both are out of the playoff hunt, but the Stampeders and Tiger-Cats are looking to build momentum going into the 2025 season. Calgary has lost three straight games, including a five-point loss to the Edmonton Elks last week. Hamilton was on a bye last week after its three-game winning streak was snapped by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers two weeks ago. The Tiger-Cats have one of the best passing offenses in the CFL, which should help in hitting over the spread and the over in total points.
Ottawa Redblacks at Toronto Argonauts
Spread: Argonauts -4.5, Redblacks +4.5
O/U: 49.5
Money Line: Argonauts -198, Redblacks +164
The Argos are catching fire with two straight wins at the right time while the Redblacks have lost four straight games and are slumping. Injuries have hurt Ottawa as the Redblacks haven’t had their starting quarterback Dru Brown over the last couple of games. Toronto has been the better team over the past month thanks to the offense, which has put up 30 or more points in three of the last four games. Ottawa’s offense has gone three consecutive games without scoring over 20 points so Toronto should cover. The question is whether the two teams can hit the over.
Montreal Alouettes at BC Lions
Spread: Lions -1.5, Alouettes +1.5
O/U: 48
Money Line: Lions -130, Alouettes +110
BC has its final game of the regular season and is looking to get its record to .500 ahead of the playoffs. The Alouettes got a nice bounce back 19-12 win against the Redblacks last week on Thanksgiving. It’s not known if Montreal will slowly start resting their starters with two games left or how they will approach the end of the season since the team has clinched a home game in the Division Finals. The Lions being favored is a surprise since they have struggled, so taking the Alouettes is a safer bet, and the under should be taken with both offenses struggling.
