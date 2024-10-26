CFL 2024 Season Week 21 Game Preview: Calgary Stampeders at Saskatchewan Roughriders
The CFL's regular season finishes with the Calgary Stampeders traveling to Regina to play against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday night.
Calgary's (4-12-1) struggles have been well-documented for a team that has not won a game in over two months and has lost four straight games. The Stampeders are going back to Jake Maier at starting quarterback for the final game of the season. There are no playoff implications for Calgary as it has clinched the number one pick in the 2025 CFL Draft.
Saskatchewan (9-7-1) has plenty to play for depending on the outcome of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers-Montreal Alouettes games as the Riders need a Bombers loss and a win to clinch the West Division. All plans are to play the starters, but that could change depending on the outcome of the Bombers matchup.
Preview
Game Information
Line: Roughriders -4, O/U 49
Date/Location: Saturday, October 26, 2024, at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Saskatchewan
Kickoff Time: 7:00 pm EST
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy, 7 Degrees Celsius
TV/Streaming: TSN, RDS, CFL+
Injury Reports/Inactives
The Stampeders will be out six players with quarterback Matt Shiltz still out with a neck injury. Three wide receivers won't be on the field with Erik Brooks (arm), Ishmael Hyman (calf) and Cole Tucker (hamstring) out. Defensive back Daniel Amoako (knee) and linebacker Darius Williams (wrist) are also listed as out for the game.
Saskatchewan is dealing with five guys, including key offensive players in running back Ryquell Armstead (shoulder) and wide receiver Shawn Bane (knee). Offensive lineman Peter Dodber (ankle), defensive lineman Lake Korte-Moore (knee) and linebacker Melique Straker (hip) will not play as well.
Keys to Victory
All the players of Calgary will have to have the mentality that they are playing for their jobs for 2025. Maier has more pressure than anyone as he makes a case to stay around to compete for the starting quarterback job.
The Riders have the same concern as every playoff team and that is to stay healthy. If Saskatchewan can't win the division by game time, expect starters to have limited playing time and to get rest before the playoffs. Establishing the balanced attack between passing and running the ball on offense.
Prediction
Saskatchewan is the better team on paper and if Winnipeg loses, the Riders will cruise to a massive win as they overpower the Stampeders in every category. The Stampeders are more motivated for a strong close to the season with a future that is uncertain. It's tough to make a prediction, but the Riders are overall a better team and have a chance to impose their will regardless of whether starters or backups play.
Saskatchewan Roughriders 24, Calgary Stampeders 19
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
