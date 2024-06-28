CFL 2024 Season Week 4 Game Preview/Prediction: Montreal Alouettes at Toronto Argonauts
Last November, the then 16-2 Toronto Argonauts appeared to be a team of destiny. The Boatmen sailed to one of the greatest regular seasons in CFL history. But along came the Montreal Alouettes.
In front of 26,602 fans at BMO Field, The Als stunned Toronto in the East Final, delivering one of the most deflating losses in the over 150-year history of the Argos club.
Montreal rode that resounding 38-17 defeat of Double Blue to a Grey Cup victory and has continued soaring above the pack, flying into the 2024 season with a 3-0 record.
A lot has changed for Toronto since Chad Kelly and the Argos' meltdown against Montreal in 2023. For one, Kelly, the CFL's Most Outstanding Player, is not captaining the Boatmen's ship. In his stead, Cameron Dukes has steered the 2024 version of Double Blue to a 2-0 record.
Nevertheless, the new Argos, along with Dukes, await the biggest challenge of their latest campaign. Can they match up against Montreal and ultimately exact a small measure of revenge from last year's demoralizing end?
CFL Week 4 Preview: Montreal Alouettes (3-0) at Toronto Argonauts (2-0)
Game Information
Date/Location: Friday, June 28, 2024, BMO Field, Toronto
TV/Streaming: TSN, RDS, CFL+
Kickoff Time: 7:30 pm ET
Weather Forecast: Cloudy, 17C. Winds ENE at 15 to 30 km/h. Chance of rain 40%.
Line: Alouettes -3, O/U 50.5
Key Montreal-Toronto Stats
Montreal leads the all-time series over Toronto 83-63-2
All totaled, the Alouettes have won 11 straight games, including last year's postseason.
Toronto has won 11 straight regular-season games at BMO Field. The Argos' last loss at home came in Week 21 in 2022 against Montreal — a 38-33 glorified exhibition game where the Als and Argos rested starters before the playoffs.
In 2023, Toronto swept the regular season series 3-0 over the Als before falling to Montreal at home in the Eastern Final.
10 of the past 13 regular-season meetings between Montreal and Toronto have been decided in the final three minutes.
Toronto leads the CFL with 37.0 points per game. Montreal tops the league in points allowed per game with 17.7.
Depth Charts/Game Day Notes
The Alouettes are relatively healthy. The Argos, on the other hand, are a banged-up bunch with six projected starters on injured reserve. Dejon Brissett (knee) joins that group.
Toronto is rolling the dice on its offensive line with only two reserves. The newly acquired Landon Rice and Anthony Vandal are in backup roles with Darius Ciraco on the six-game injured list.
The good news for Toronto is that DaVaris Daniels (groin) is dressing for this game. The veteran receiver is penciled in as a backup at slotback but is back sooner than anticipated.
Keys To The Game
The most significant mismatch on paper is the Alouettes' red-hot passing attack versus an Argonauts secondary that's allowed the most passing yards per game in the CFL at 352.5.
Toronto's new cornerback tandem of Benjie Franklin and Leonard Johnson has struggled mightily.
They face a pivot in Fajardo who is arguably playing the best ball of his career, and a deep Als receiving corps highlighted by Tyson Philpot. The breakout star is tied for the league lead in receptions with 23 and touchdown catches with three, and he is second in receiving yards (340).
Making matters worse for Toronto is that the Argos are missing their best pass rusher in Folarin Orimolade, a player who had two sacks and six pressures against Montreal in the East Final.
On the opposite side of the field, Dukes would be hard-pressed to match the four interceptions Kelly threw against the Als last November. However, any mistakes against Montreal's top-flight defense could prove costly. Dukes has to play within himself, and steer clear of errors against an Alouettes group that is tied for the league lead in sacks (eight) and forced turnovers (10).
Prediction
A year ago, Montreal's offense struggled against Toronto's defense, particularly in the team's last meeting in the playoffs. The Als accumulated fewer than 200 total yards but won by three scores, thanks to a Toronto turnover fest fueled by an in-over-his-head Kelly.
The Alouettes won't have the same struggles this year against an Argonauts defense that's a shell of 2023's unit led by Corey Mace.
Despite the East Final result, Toronto was better than Montreal a year ago. The tide has turned against the Boatmen; the Alouettes are clearly the superior overall squad and will prove it on Friday night. Not even the illustrious Ricky Ray, receiving long overdue honors, will save the day.
Montreal Alouettes 37 Toronto Argonauts 22
