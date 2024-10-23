CFL 2024 Week 21 Playoff Scenarios: West Division Title to be Decided
As the CFL enters the final week of the regular season, the postseason seeding will be finalized with the completion of the last four games.
Nothing will change in the East Division as the playoffs are set there. The Ottawa Redblacks will face the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday, November 2 at 3:00 pm EST for the right to play the Montreal Alouettes.
As for the West Division, either the Winnipeg Blue Bombers or the Saskatchewan Roughriders will be division champions. The Bombers have three ways in which they can win the division and earn a bye in the first round:
- Bombers Win or Tie
- Bombers Loss and Riders Loss
- Bombers Loss and Riders Tie
Saskatchewan can only win the division with a Riders win and a Bombers loss. Whoever finishes second in the West Division will host the BC Lions in the first round of the playoffs on Saturday, November 2 at 6:30 pm EST.
The Alouettes are the only team with a spot in the semi-finals as they will host the winner of the Redblacks and Argos on Saturday, November 9 at 3:00 pm EST. The Western Division final is scheduled for Saturday, November 9 at 6:30 pm EST.
Week 21 begins with two Friday night games, starting with a matchup between the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the Redblacks and concluding with the Argos facing the Edmonton Elks. The regular season wraps up on Saturday when the Bombers square off with the Alouettes before the Calgary Stampeders play the Riders.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.