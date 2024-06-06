CFL Provides Alternative Option for UFL 2024 Players
The window for NFL teams to sign UFL players is Monday, June 17, the day after the UFL Championship Game. However, the CFL will also become an option this summer.
The timeline is much different for the NFL than for the Canadian Football League. CFL teams will have to wait until August 24 to sign UFL players whose seasonal contracts expire, unless the UFL accommodates a player's wish and releases them sooner.
Meanwhile, NFL teams, which have already begun working out UFL players, can officially sign them to contracts on June 17.
A year ago, 111 players from the XFL (69) and USFL (42) signed contracts with NFL teams, with 35 of them finishing the 2023 NFL season on rosters.
CFL teams, which will be in the second half of their seasons in late August, will likely only sign a handful of UFL players who decide to make the trek up north. But those who do will have a chance of double dipping and collecting two salaries in 2024.
That's precisely what star linebacker Darnell Sankey did last year, winning a championship with Bob Stoops's Arlington Renegades in the XFL before returning to the CFL to win a Grey Cup in the same calendar year with the Montreal Alouettes.
UFL players this summer who don't find opportunities in the NFL can, in theory, try their hand in the CFL, and then return back to the states for the next UFL season.
One of the reasons that American CFL players come back home to play in spring pro leagues is for one last shot at potentially latching onto an NFL roster. The timeline of the spring lends itself to catching on in an NFL camp.
The CFL season ends in November, and the UFL 2025 season could presumably start in February or even March again, as it did in 2024. That's around the period when contracts expire and CFL free agency commences. This timeline would enable a player to keep playing professionally for multiple leagues.
There's a long history of players playing in the CFL and American spring pro football leagues. The CFL has recently seen some of its established players test the waters down south, only to return, like quarterbacks like McLeod Bethel-Thompson and Dakota Prukop, who journeyed into the USFL in 2023 before making their way back to Canada.
CFL teams have also benefitted from signing players who have stood out in American spring pro football leagues. For example, All-Star players in the CFL such as Offensive Lineman of the Year Dejon Allen (Toronto Argonauts), Blue Bombers defensive back Deatrick Nichols, running back James Butler (Hamilton) and Argos defensive lineman Shawn Oakman were all XFL 2020 players.
The CFL and these leagues have had an adversarial relationship, and understandably so. The existence of a league like the UFL provides an added option for players to consider. Ultimately, the UFL competes with the CFL for players in the pro pool who would typically choose the latter.
The CFL has stood the test of time and won the battle against non-NFL pro leagues operating in a similar space over the years. However, while the UFL exists, the CFL can benefit by finding and enticing new proven pro players to come play in Canada. In the short term, it's an added portal.
