CFL to Feature Indigenous-Themed Logos in Week 17
The CFL team logos will look different in Week 17 as the league recognizes a good cause.
Each team will have an Indigenous-themed logo for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The logos were designed by local artists. The CFL shared in a press release its intention to "underscore the league’s commitment to recognizing the past, while focusing on a path forward centred on awareness, education and action."
The following local artists created logos for the initiative:
- BC Lions: Corrine Hunt
- Edmonton Elks: Conrad Plews
- Calgary Stampeders: Jacob Alexis, Richard Running Rabbit and Dr. Tyler White
- Saskatchewan Roughriders: Chris Chipak
- Winnipeg Blue Bombers: Dene Sinclair
- Hamilton Tiger-Cats: Kyle Joedicke
- Toronto Argonauts: Emily Kewageshig
- Ottawa Redblacks: Mike Ivall
- Montreal Alouettes: Finnley Montour
Fans can see the logos on the players’ helmets and in-stadium programming during the broadcasts. Proceeds from CFL merchandise with the logos will be donated to local Indigenous groups, organizations and programming.
The Calgary Stampeders already showed off their logo in Week 15 against the Montreal Alouettes since the team is on a bye week this week.
Fans will get a first glimpse at the new logos in Friday night's doubleheader, starting with a matchup between the Edmonton Elks and Winnipeg Blue Bombers before the Hamilton Tiger-Cats square off with the BC Lions. It all concludes on Saturday with the Ottawa Redblacks-Saskatchewan Roughriders and Montreal Alouettes-Toronto Argonauts contests.
