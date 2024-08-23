CFL Week 12 Game Preview, Prediction: BC Lions at Ottawa Redblacks
Saturday night features the BC Lions as they try to get their first win with Nathan Rourke at quarterback against the red-hot Ottawa Redblacks.
The Lions (5-5) have a four-game losing streak after losing a second straight game to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Rourke’s return. BC has failed to score more than 16 points in a game over the last three contests. Rourke will be making his second start after a two-interception performance last week.
Ottawa (6-2-1) has been one of the hottest teams in the CFL, as they haven’t lost a game since Week 5 against the Bombers. The Redblacks are coming off a last-second victory over the Calgary Stampeders. Quarterback Dru Brown returns as the starter after Jeremiah Masoli started in Brown’s place last week due to injury. Ottawa is one of two teams in the league in the top four in offense and defense, along with the Montreal Alouettes.
Preview
Game Information
- Line: Lions -1, O/U 50
- Date/Location: Saturday, August 24, 2024, at
- Kickoff Time: 8:30 pm EST
- Weather Forecast: Partly Sunny, 20 Degrees Celsius
- TV/Streaming: TSN, RDS, CFL+
Injury Report/Inactives
BC has three players on the injury report listed as out and two that are questionable. The Lions will be without defensive back Cristophe Beaulieu (ankle), defensive line Francis Bemiy Jr. (knee) and defensive lineman Pete Robertson (foot). Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. and linebacker Maxime Rouyer are both questionable with knee injuries.
The Redblacks also have three players out and all are on the defensive side of the ball. Linebacker Lucas Cormier (foot), defensive lineman Nigel Romick (hamstring) and defensive lineman Bryce Carter (shoulder) will not play. Brown was a full participant in practice with his foot injury and is set to start at quarterback.
Keys to Victory
Rourke has a full week of practice, which should help him play better as he develops chemistry with his receivers. He needs receivers Alexander Hollins, Justin McInnis, and Keon Hatcher to step up and make plays for Rourke as he gets his footing back on the offense. Running back Williams Stanback is a key factor offensively, as he has been consistently productive during the losing streak. The defense played better last week but struggled to slow down running games as they needed to force Ottawa to throw the football.
What has driven the Redblacks offense has been the rushing attack led by Ryquell Armstead who has been dominant on the ground. Masoli showed good things at quarterback last week, so Brown has to live up with a solid outing. The defense has been solid all season and will need to watch out for Stanback to break loose since the passing game for BC needs more time to develop.
Prediction
Ottawa has surpassed everyone’s expectations this season as the Redblacks is within striking distance of the best record in the CFL. Their defense is a big reason for them to have the success they have had. Rourke is bound to breakout for the Lions and has too many weapons offensively to be contained so expect a much better performance for BC as this is a get-right game for the Lions.
BC Lions 28, Ottawa Redblacks 24
