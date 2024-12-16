Could NFL Lure Two-Time Grey Cup Champion Head Coach Ryan Dinwiddie Away From CFL?
Last off-season, the Toronto Argonauts lost several key figures from their front office, coaching staff, and team. The club also lost its best player, quarterback Chad Kelly, to suspension before the season and then to injury in the East Final. The one constant that helped them overcome the turbulence and win a second CFL championship in three years was head coach Ryan Dinwiddie.
The CFL Coach of the Year in 2023 of a record-tying 16-win team should've been bestowed that honor again in 2024 and is positioned along with the Argos football club to be a championship contender for years to come.
However, the one thing that would derail a budding Double Blue Dynasty is the departure of Dinwiddie down south into the National Football League, a possibility that is definitely in play with at least a half dozen NFL coaching staffs expected to be renewed with new personnel.
The New York Jets, Chicago Bears, and New Orleans Saints have already fired their coaches this season. Other potential head coach changes could arise with the Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants, and Jacksonville Jaguars. On top of that, there is typically an unexpected coach firing or two at season's end.
Despite his great success in the CFL, no one expects Dinwiddie to be in contention for an NFL head coaching job. But because there will be new team bosses, prominent assistant positions will be up for grabs.
It's something that Dinwiddie has been offered as recently as a few seasons ago by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which Dinwiddie turned down.
The former Boise State superstar quarterback's ultimate desire is to coach his alma mater. Dinwiddie has mentioned this as a potential dream job, but with Spencer Danielson's success with the Broncos, that spot may be occupied for a while to come.
Therefore, it's all about the NFL, and there are connections that Dinwiddie has with prominent coaches in that world that could lead to a career shift for the Boatmen's captain.
Two of those ties are with current Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. The duo were teammates of Dinwiddie's in Canada in Winnipeg. Taylor and Kingsbury remain close friends to this day.
Taylor might consider adding Dinwiddie to his staff. Meanwhile, Kingsbury could become a sought-after candidate for head coach positions, given his achievements in Washington with Jayden Daniels, a likely contender for Rookie of the Year.
In the case of the former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kingsbury, putting together a complete staff in a competitive race to do so is no simple task. Kingsbury may journey into his past and hire Dinwiddie to a prominent spot on his offensive staff. An offer to the Argos leader is possible.
“Any NFL opportunity that’s the right fit, I think you look at that. How long it’s gonna last, and what’s it gonna do as far as your future and giving you a chance to move on and get another job? That’s always a big deal. Is it advantageous for your family and those different things? I’d prefer to be an NFL guy.”- Ryan Dinwiddie on NFL opportunities
Through his first four years as head coach in Toronto, Dinwiddie has won 68% of his games, including the playoffs. The Argos are 51-24 under his helm, with three division titles and two Grey Cup victories.
He already signed a multi-year extension with the Argos that runs through the 2026 season, and there have been talks of Dinwiddie's role expanding in Toronto, with him assuming more General Manager responsibilities. Leaving Canada after nearly two decades as a player and coach won't be an easy decision, but that possibility has never been stronger than now.
Dinwiddie's exceptional skills as a playcaller, team builder, and leader have positioned him well for advancement in his career. Should he choose to, he will likely have a multitude of offers to consider.
If he stays in the CFL, Dinwiddie, only 44-years old, has a chance to become one of the most prolific winners in Canadian Football history. He's on pace after four years to achieve that level of greatness.
Multiple-time Grey Cup winners in Canada have journeyed into the NFL in the past in legendary figures like Bud Grant and Marv Levy. Could Ryan Dinwiddie be next?
You can find Mike Mitchell on X @ByMikeMitchell.
