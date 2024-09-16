Edmonton Elks Add Six Players, Including Former All-CFL Pass Rusher
After getting some rest during the bye week, the Edmonton Elks entered Week 16 in a big way as they signed six players to the practice roster, including re-signing defensive lineman A.C. Leonard on Saturday.
Leonard had the best season of his CFL career last year in his lone season with Edmonton, as he racked up 46 tackles, 12 sacks and two forced fumbles in 18 games. He has contributed a total of 51 sacks in 108 games with four teams in his CFL career. He was named East Division All-CFL with the Ottawa Redblacks in 2018.
Edmonton also signed the following five players to the practice roster:
- DB Myles Brooks (American)
- WR Dontay Demus Jr. (American)
- K Campbell Fair (National)
- DL John McCartan (American)
- OL Eric Miller (American)
The most intriguing signing from the Elks was the addition of Fair at kicker. The team benched Boris Bede a few games ago after he missed his seventh field goal of the year. Dean Faithfull has been kicking and has made one of two attempts.
Brooks is the only player with CFL experience this season after making one special teams tackle with the Montreal Alouettes in one game. Demus was on the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad this past season. McCurtain and Miller also played in the NFL, with McCurtain spending time with the Chicago Bears, and Miller with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Edmonton enters the week with a 5-8 overall record and winning five of its last six games, including a victory over the Calgary Stampeders two weeks ago. The Elks will take on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.