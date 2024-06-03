CFL

Edmonton Elks Make Final Cuts, Add Former Winnipeg Blue Bombers QB

The Edmonton Elks finalized their roster for the 2024 regular season and brought back quarterback Dakota Prukop.

Nov 11, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Dakota Prukop (12) runs against the BC Lions at IG Field. Winnipeg wins 24-13 to advance to 2023 Grey Cup. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Fedyck-USA TODAY Sports.
As part of the CFL-wide final cuts to end preseason, the Edmonton Elks released 29 players and added 10 to the practice roster.

Here are all the cuts and practice roster signings made:

Players released

  • WR Deontez Alexander
  • OL Desmond Bessent
  • K Vincent Blanchard
  • RB Jermaine Brown Jr.
  • DL Randy Charlton
  • LB Reynard Ellis
  • LB Dean Faithfull
  • WR John Franklin III
  • DB Marloshawn Franklin Jr.
  • OL Alex Hall
  • QB Malik Henry
  • WR Shane Hooks
  • RB Ja’Won Howell
  • DB Brian Hughes Jr.
  • DL Jeremiah Jackson-Trotter
  • LB Tony Jones
  • DB Bruno Lagace
  • DB Donnie Lewis Jr.
  • QB Woodrow Trey Lowe III
  • OL Spencer Masterson
  • QB Cole McDonald
  • DB Chauncey Moore
  • RB Camerun Peoples
  • WR Travis Rudolph
  • WR Jerminic Smith
  • DL Jacob Spencer
  • DB KiShawn Walker
  • DB Brendon White
  • DB Marquis Wilson

Added to Practice Roster

  • DL Eric Black
  • DB Kyle Cass
  • DB Kordell Jackson
  • OL Jaxon Morkin
  • LB Olivier Muembi
  • OL Tairiq Stewart
  • RB Jermaine Brown Jr.
  • LB Reynard Ellis
  • WR Arkell Smith
  • K Dean Faithfull

Linebacker Tony Jones was among one of the surprising releases as he made big strides from Year 1 to Year 2 with the Elks. Jones played all 18 games last season in the yellow and green, racking up 52 total tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.

Kicker Dean Faithfull was the main kicker for the Elks last year in his first year in the CFL, knocking in 22 of 28 kicks with a long of 46 yards. Faithfull will be on the team’s practice roster.

Edmonton did make a splash in free agency after the cuts as the team signed former Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Dakota Prukop on Sunday. The Elks add Prukop shortly after being released by the BC Lions. He has been known for his short yards ability, rushing for 570 yards and 15 scores while passing for 676 yards and six touchdowns to four interceptions in 57 games.

The Elks will be hosting the Saskatchewan Roughriders in their season opener on Saturday.

