Former BC Lions QB Cut from Atlanta Falcons
Nathan Rourke’s time with the Atlanta Falcons didn’t last long as he is back on the free agent market after being waived.
In Atlanta’s 20-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Friday night, Rourke played the whole fourth quarter with mixed results. He completed three of 13 passes for 37 yards while adding 24 rushing yards on two carries. There were three drops that hindered his numbers, and he busted out a 21-yard run to put Atlanta in the red zone.
He signed with the Falcons this month after the New York Giants released him. Rourke spent most of the offseason with the Giants as they signed him earlier in the year. He was on the Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots rosters during the regular season last year.
The BC Lions selected Rourke in the second round of the 2020 CFL Draft where he would end up playing for two seasons. In 10 games, Rourke posted 32 touchdowns in 2022, earning the CFL’s Most Outstanding Canadian Award.
Rourke finds himself back on the market looking for another team. His options might be running out in the NFL as the league is in the middle of the preseason. He can only hope that if an injury occurs at quarterback, a team will sign him.
The other obvious option would be a return to the CFL. There has been some turnover of late at quarterback with teams working through injuries like BC and Montreal. The Lions could be a team to monitor; if Adams’ injury is more serious than people think, Rourke could be a solid solution to bring BC back to the top.
