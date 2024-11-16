Four X-Factors in 111th Grey Cup Matchup
The Toronto Argonauts and Winnipeg Blue Bombers are closing in on kickoff of the Grey Cup on Sunday and will be leaning on their star players to help them out.
Last week, the Argos won the East Final against the Montreal Alouettes and the Bombers convincingly took down the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the West Final. There are key players out for this game, but each team still has plenty of star power to lean on.
Here's a look at the X-Factors in the 111th Grey Cup:
Bombers WR Kenny Lawler
When Kenny Lawler got injured at the beginning of the season, his absence was felt as Zach Collaros struggled to establish any momentum in the passing game. Since Lawler's return, he has worked his way back into an air attack that produced three touchdowns in the Bombers' win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders last week. Nic Demski and Drew Wolitarsky are banged up, so Lawler will get more targets as he is the team's most veteran and reliable target.
Bombers DE Willie Jefferson
The best defense in the CFL has been the best because of their veteran pass rusher Willie Jefferson. Even when Jefferson isn't creating sacks, he's applying pressure on the quarterback and getting in their faces. Winnipeg's defensive line gets a lot of attention and Jefferson will be going up against the best offensive line in the CFL so winning in the trenches is a key for each team to win.
Argonauts RB Ka'Deem Carey
Chad Kelly isn't there to carry the offense. Running back Ka'Deem Carey helped the Argos offense in the first half of the season when Kelly was serving his suspension and he finished with over 1,000 yards rushing. Nick Arbuckle takes over at quarterback in the biggest game of his career, so expect Carey to not only run the ball 15 to 20 times, but to serve as a weapon in the passing game as well.
Argonauts DB DaShaun Amos
Fans know what the defensive line for the Argos can do. There isn't a defensive line that produced more sacks than Toronto's in the CFL. As Winnipeg has picked up momentum in the passing game, the secondary will be the focus with DaShaun Amos being the most important name. Amos led the team in interceptions with five as the most consistent playmaker in the secondary. Toronto will need to create turnovers like the Argos did last week in their win over the Montreal Alouettes when Amos provided the spark the defense needed.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.