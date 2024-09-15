Hamilton Forces Five Turnovers to Upset Ottawa
The tides are turning in Hamilton as the Tiger-Cats are on a two-game winning streak after blowing out the Ottawa Redblacks 37-21 on Saturday afternoon.
Hamilton's best performance of the season came from the defense, which forced five turnovers and allowed just six points through three quarters. Defensive end Nick Usher caused two fumbles and recovered one. Despite one interception, quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell was efficient, completing 74% of his passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Steven Dunbar Jr. had one of his best games of the year, catching all eight of his targets for 151 yards and a touchdown.
Redblacks quarterback Dru Brown was benched in favor of Jeremiah Masoli, who threw two touchdowns and had Ottawa within eight points before throwing two interceptions in the fourth quarter. Ottawa was plagued with self-inflicted wounds, racking up 10 penalties for 87 yards in the loss.
The Tiger-Cats improve to 4-9 on the season while the Redblacks fall to 8-4-1.
3 Takeaways From Hamilton's Win
1. Hamilton's Offense Looks Complete
The Tiger-Cats have had the best offense in the CFL all season. Mitchell has put up big yards, the receiver room is deep, and the emergence of running back Greg Bell has helped. Turnovers have killed this offense, but since Mitchell earned his starting job, the offense has turned the ball over just three times in three games, with Mitchell throwing just one interception. Don't be fooled by the record, as Hamilton seems to have figured out its issues at the right time.
2. Did the Real Ottawa Stand Up on Saturday?
All season, the Redblacks have yet to look consistent despite finding ways to win in the fourth quarter. Saturday might have demonstrated that there are underlying concerns that the winning has covered up.
It didn't help that both star defensive players, Adarius Pickett and Frankie Griffin, were injured early in the game. The quarterback position is one to monitor; while Brown hasn't hurt the team, his 11 passing touchdowns aren't giving them much offensive production either. If Pickett's and Griffins' injuries are bad, the offense must step up quickly.
3. Chris Jones' Impact on Hamilton's Defense
Edmonton Elks fans will have a different perspective on Chris Jones after his disastrous run as head coach and general manager ended this season. Still, he has made a significant difference to the defense. Before taking over play calling, the Tiger-Cats allowed 33.4 points per game. Since becoming the play-caller, they have allowed 25 points per game. It isn't perfect by any stretch, but that shows that Hamilton can be more competitive, and the defense will be more supportive in the last five games.
Up Next
Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Toronto Argonauts (Friday, Sept. 20 at 7:00 pm EST)
Montreal Alouettes at Ottawa Redblacks (Saturday, Sept. 21 at 3:00 pm EST)
