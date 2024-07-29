Hamilton Tiger-Cats Collect Second Straight Win, Blow Out Edmonton Elks
Hamilton Tiger-Cats fans rejoiced on Sunday night as they saw their team win a second straight game, beating the Edmonton Elks 44-26.
The Tiger-Cats offense was clicking on all cylinders with 416 total yards of offense and five passing touchdowns from quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell. Even the running game got going, with James Butler missing 100 yards on the ground by two.
Edmonton's offense was flat for about three quarters until backup quarterback Tre Ford came in and led three touchdown drives in the final frame. The Elks defense didn't have much success, contributing two turnovers and one sack, but allowing double-digit points in all four quarters.
Hamilton improves to 2-5 on the season after a second straight win. Edmonton falls to a league-worst 0-7.
3 Takeaways From Hamilton's Win
1. Bo Levi Mitchell's Return to Form
CFL fans can all agree that Bo Levi Mitchell playing high-quality football is good for the league and the sport. Mitchell tore apart the Elks defense with four completions of 20 yards or more, including a 59-yard and 66-yard touchdown. He finished with 316 yards and five touchdowns en route to his best performance of the season.
2. Elks Lack in Pass Rush
Mitchell had all day and ripped it against the Elks' defense. There wasn't great coverage or tackling from the secondary. The pass rush wasn't able to produce much pressure or sacks during the game. Edmonton has only had 14 sacks on the season and needs to hope guys like Shawn Oakman will get it back on track.
3. Tre Ford Time in Edmonton?
Up until Sunday night, McLeod Bethel-Thompson was not blamed for Edmonton's loss. It was not a good performance against the Tiger-Cats, though, as Bethel-Thompson went 10-of-22 for 85 yards and an interception.
His backup, Tre Ford, stole the show in his relief as he threw for 121 yards and three touchdowns with 19 yards on the ground. Ford was truly special as he ran around and made some incredible throws. The crowd once again made it known they want Ford and not Bethel-Thompson, and interim head coach Jarious Jackson is going to have to make the change soon enough.
Up Next
Montreal Alouettes at Hamilton Tiger-Cats (August 2nd)
Edmonton Elks at Saskatchewan Roughriders (August 3rd)
