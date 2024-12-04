Hamilton Tiger-Cats Expected to Name Ted Goveia as General Manager
After the announcement of offensive coordinator Buck Piece landing the BC Lions head coaching job, it appears the Winnipeg Blue Bombers are losing a member of their front office as well.
On Tuesday, Rick Zamperin reported that the Hamilton Tiger-Cats have finalized a deal to hire Ted Goveia as their new general manager. An official announcement is expected to happen on Wednesday.
Goveia has been with the Bombers organization for over a decade, starting as the assistant general manager and director of player personnel in 2013. He moved his way up to senior assistant general manager after the team won the Grey Cup in 2019. Goveia also spent time with the Toronto Argonauts before Winnipeg as the running backs coach and director of Canadian scouting.
His main responsibilities with the Bombers were in the scouting department, finding talent in the United States and Canada. He was also involved in free agency moves and contract negotiations.
Goveia found success in Winnipeg, helping to lead the team to five straight Grey Cup appearances from 2019 through last season, including wins in two of them. He has been able to find great talent, like the CFL's 2024 MOP running back Brady Oliveira.
The Tiger-Cats finished the 2024 campaign with a 7-11 record after a rough start to the season. Hamilton has some key pieces in place, with quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell being the runner-up for MOP last season. There are still questions Goveia will need to address as to whether Mitchell is still the guy or if they go for someone younger.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.