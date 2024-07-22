Jake Maier, Calgary Stampeders Get Revenge in Upset Over BC Lions
After losing to the Lions in Week 2, the Calgary Stampeders got back on track with a 25-24 win over BC.
It was an impressive outing for the Stampeders, who had 345 yards of offense and three passing touchdowns without an interception or fumble. Calgary wasn’t perfect, though. The team had 12 penalties for 180 yards and almost coughed up the game, with receiver Jalen Philpot fumbling the ball before recovering it.
BC’s offense was inconsistent, successfully running the ball with an average of 5.9 yards per carry but putting up a season-low 274 total yards. They struggled to score majors in the red zone, only succeeding on two of four trips.
The Stampeders evened their record at 3-3 while the Lions dropped out of the top spot in the West Division at 5-2.
3 Takeaways From Calgary’s Statement Win over BC
1. Jake Maier Outperforms Vernon Adams Jr.
It was a much-needed strong performance by Jake Maier, who bounced back with an excellent game against the Lions. He had better protection from the offensive line and was pinpoint accurate with the football. Maier finished with 307 passing yards and three touchdowns and completed 80.6% of his passes.
BC’s Vernon Adams Jr. had his worst game of the season with 192 passing yards and two touchdowns to two interceptions. It never felt like the passing offense was in rhythm with the rushing attack doing well until the team was already behind late. This is the second game this season in which Adams threw for fewer than 300 yards. The other time? Also against the Stampeders.
2. Stampeders' Defense Had Their Best Performance
Throughout the game, Calgary’s front seven pressured Adams and landed big hits on him to throw him off his game. That resulted in one sack and two interceptions. Micah Awe led the way with seven total tackles.
What’s more impressive was the secondary play, once again holding Adams under 300 yards. Guys like Tre Roberson, Tyler Richardson, Nick Statz and Kobe Williams continued to make plays. Ultimately, the pass rush caused Adams to miss on some deep throws that could have been big plays or even touchdowns.
3. Concerns with BC Entering Bye Week?
The Lions' offensive line has struggled to keep Adams up over the past couple of games. There have been weeks of great performances and weeks of struggles. BC still remains one of the best teams in the CFL and the bye week is coming at the right time as it gives Adams time to heal up.
Up Next
BC Lions (Bye Week)
Calgary Stampeders at Ottawa Redblacks
