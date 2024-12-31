Montreal Alouettes Extend Two Players Through 2025 Season
The Montreal Alouettes made major headlines during the offseason with the trade of quarterback Cody Fajardo to the Edmonton Elks for McLeod Bethel-Thompson, leaving the quarterback position solidified with two starting-caliber players. Apparently, Montreal was not done making moves before ringing in the new year.
The team announced contract extensions for the 2025 season for quarterback Caleb Evans and linebacker Alex Gagne.
Evans was originally the backup to Fajardo to start the season and played in eight games before a knee injury ended his 2024 campaign. He finished with 307 passing yards, 55 rushing yards and eight total touchdowns in eight games.
In 2023, he threw another three scores and rushed for eight more majors for the Alouettes as the short yardage quarterback to help them win the Grey Cup. He previously played two seasons for the Ottawa Redblacks as a backup.
Gagne has become one of the leaders in the Montreal locker room as he primarily plays on special teams. He made 12 tackles on special teams last season. Gagne racked up 17 total tackles in the Alouettes' Grey Cup-winning season in 2023.
“Alexandre is one of the leaders in our locker room. When he speaks, everyone listens,” Montreal Alouettes General Manager Danny Maciocia said in a statement. “He backs up his words with his actions on the field and with his work ethic. We are happy to have him back on our team.”
While the two players are not regular starters, they are key depth pieces that can help Montreal stay in contention for the Grey Cup in 2025.
