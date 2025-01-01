Montreal Alouettes Sign Pair of Players, Including Starting Running Back
The Montreal Alouettes are ringing in 2025 with two more signings, including one of the key players from last year's squad.
On Tuesday, starting running back Walter Fletcher signed a two-year contract agreement with the Alouettes. Montreal also inked American defensive back Tiawan Mullen to a two-year agreement as well. The team previously re-signed two players over the weekend.
“Walter delivered the goods in his first season as a starter with us after waiting for his turn,” Montreal Alouettes General Manager Danny Maciocia said in a statement Tuesday. “Both on the ground and in the air, he is a threat to his opponents. He has unparalleled speed, and you never know what he’s going to do on the field. We are happy that he is tied to our team for two more years.”
Fletcher had the tough task of replacing William Stanback in the 2024 campaign after Stanback signed with the BC Lions last offseason. In his first full year as the starter, Fletcher had 141 carries for 764 yards and four touchdowns in 17 games. The growth in his play especially showed up in the passing game with 71 receptions for 682 yards and three majors.
After first playing for the Edmonton Elks in 2021, this will be Fletcher's fourth season with the Alouettes. He has produced over 3,000 total yards and nine touchdowns in his four-year career in the CFL.
Mullen was previously in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers and the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023. He had a successful run with the Indiana Hoosiers football program from 2018 through 2022 as he racked up 144 tackles, 28 pass deflections, five interceptions and 3.5 sacks in 40 matchups.
The Alouettes were unable to repeat as Grey Cup champions in 2024 despite having the best record in the CFL at 12-5-1. They fell to the eventual Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts in the East Final.
