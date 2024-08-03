CFL

Montreal Alouettes Top Hamilton Tiger-Cats with 16-Point Fourth Quarter

The Montreal Alouettes pulled away in the fourth quarter for a win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday night.

Jun 14, 2024; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Elks defensive back Leon O'Neal Jr. (32) tries to tackle Montreal Alouettes defensive back Nafees Lyon (8) during the second half at Commonwealth Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports / Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
The Montreal Alouettes rolled with their third-string quarterback in Davis Alexander, and the gamble paid off. A 16-point fourth quarter helped the Als beat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 33-16 at Tim Hortons Field on Friday night.

Alexander finished with 262 passing yards and one touchdown to one interception that Kenneth George Jr returned for a touchdown. Montreal was efficient on offense, converting 52.6% of its second downs and finishing with 381 total yards of offense.

Hamilton quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell had the turnover bug with two interceptions before he was pulled late in the game in favor of backup Taylor Powell. Penalties hurt the Tiger-Cats, who committed seven of them for 115 yards in the loss.

The Alouettes improved to a league-best 7-1 record while Hamilton's two-game winning streak was snapped, placing them at 2-6 on the season

3 Takeaways from Montreal's Win

1. Davis Alexander Proves He's for Real

It wasn't a perfect game for Alexander, but he pulled through with a nice performance in his first-ever CFL start. He completed 70% of his passes, only throwing the one interception and taking just one sack. He once again showed the league that he could be a future star in the CFL if given the chance. Montreal seems to have found its heir apparent to Cody Fajardo, who is inching closer to a return to the field.

2. Montreal's Talented Playmakers Were on Display

The last time Tyson Philpot was at Tim Hortons Field, he was catching the game-winning touchdown in the Grey Cup. While Philpot didn't match those results, he came up big for Alexander with five catches for 82 yards. His teammate Charleston Rambo had his best performance of the season as the leading receiver with four receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown. The running game wasn't used often but was effective; Walter Fletcher finished with eight carries for 56 yards and one touchdown.

3. Back to Square One for Hamilton

The short two-week winning streak is over, and Hamilton has fallen back down to the reality of being at the bottom of the East Division. Turnovers and penalties cost the Tiger-Cats the game, but three sacks allowed didn't help the cause. Hamilton enters Week 10 having to play Montreal once again. It might not be as pretty of a game for the Ti-Cats if Fajardo is back as the starter.

Up Next

Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Montreal Alouettes (Saturday, August 10)

