Next Steps for BC Lions After Lower Leg Injury to Star Quarterback
BC Lions fans received some much-needed good news: their starting quarterback won't miss too much time after his injury.
Head coach Rick Campbell released a statement Friday stating that Vernon Adams Jr. will be out week-to-week with a lower leg injury he suffered in their 25-0 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Thursday.
“After being further evaluated by our team physicians this morning, it has been confirmed that Vernon’s injury is not long-term and that he is out week-to-week.”- BC Lions Head Coach Rick Campbell
Adams's exit from the Bombers game early cost him the top spot in the CFL in passing yards. He now holds second place with 2,469 yards. He also has 14 passing touchdowns to six interceptions. The race for the CFL MOP award still appears to be within Adams' reach, as he has been regarded as one of the top players in the league this season.
TSN's Farhan Lalji added more interesting details on what the Lions are thinking and planning on doing in Adams' absence. Lalji reported that the team believes it is a bone bruise and that he could play as early as the Lions' August 18 matchup against the Bombers. Jake Dolegala is expected to be the leader in the starting quarterback race, but Chase Brice could have a shot as the team feels he has "made big strides this season." A veteran quarterback could be added to give the team experience at the position
There are some other possibilities for the Lions to consider if they want to add another quarterback. Two prominent names they could trade for are Ottawa Redblacks' Jeremiah Masoli and Edmonton Elks' McLeod Bethel-Thompson.
Masoli has had nagging injuries that have kept him off the field over the last couple of seasons, but when healthy, he plays in a similar style to Adams. It doesn't appear Masoli will play anytime soon with Dru Brown the future franchise quarterback for Ottawa.
Bethel-Thompson was benched for Week 9 in favor of Tre Ford, which appears to be the right call as Edmonton took down the Saskatchewan Roughriders 42-31 on Saturday night with Ford starting. The Elks starting the season 0-7 behind Bethel-Thompson is not his fault, and he can still be at a high level when given the right system and players around him.
Another quarterback who could land on the Lions is Toronto's Nick Arbuckle, who has been backing up Cameron Dukes while Chad Kelly serves his suspension. Watch for free agents Dominique Davis and Dane Evans to be sleeper picks, too. Davis was one of the backups in BC in 2023, and Evans started some games when Adams was injured last year. Under the right conditions, Evans might be able to be lured from retirement.
The next few weeks will be fascinating for the Lions, who are in a tight race with the Saskatchewan Roughriders for first place in the West Division. BC is back in action on Sunday, August 11, against the Elks.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.