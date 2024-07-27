Ottawa Redblacks Blow Out Calgary Stampeders for Win Number Five
Not many could have anticipated the Ottawa Redblacks forcing their will on the Calgary Stampeders throughout a 33-6 blowout win on Friday night.
Ottawa’s offense outgained the Stampeders 380 yards to 241. Both teams played a clean game, with Calgary having two turnovers due to not converting third-down conversions.
Dru Brown lit it up for the Redblacks, passing for 325 yards and one touchdown while completing 81% of his throws. Defensive lineman Bryce Carter dominated with three tackles and two sacks for Ottawa.
The win puts Ottawa at a surprising 5-2 on the season, while Calgary drops under .500 at 3-4.
3 Takeaways from Ottawa’s Blowout Win
1. Kalil Pimpleton Becoming a Star in CFL
Ottawa fans must be happy with how their franchise quarterback is playing, but the emergence of their speedy receiver is catching everyone’s attention. Kalil Pimpleton was the leading receiver with seven catches for 80 yards, and he had a 99-yard punt return for a touchdown. It’s only been three games, but there hasn’t been a player with a better stretch than Pimpleton has had. The future combo of Brown and Pimpleton should leave fans excited.
2. Offensive Struggles for Stampeders
While Calgary protected the football and got a decent performance from its running back Dedrick Mills, who had 100 total yards, the offense couldn’t score enough to keep up with Ottawa. The Stampeders only converted 34.8% on second down, allowing four sacks in the loss. It's the same issues with inconsistency we've seen from the offense. They need to find a way to get into the flow of the game for four quarters.
3. Did Ottawa Prove They Are the Real Deal?
Questions have been asked about whether Ottawa was for real since they have only beaten teams with losing records. While Calgary has its issues, this was a significant win for the Redblacks, showing they can beat better teams and get style points for the blowout. The Redblacks enter the bye week three games over .500 but have to play Saskatchewan, Calgary and BC twice in the next four games, so that will be their opportunity to prove they are legit.
Up Next
Toronto Argonauts at Calgary Stampeders
Ottawa Redblacks (Bye Week)
