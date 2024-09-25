Ottawa Redblacks Name Starting Quarterback for Week 17
Rumors of changes at quarterback have swirled around the CFL and the Ottawa Redblacks are part of that conversation.
On Tuesday, TSN radio play-by-play commentator AJ Jakubec reported that the Redblacks will start Jeremiah Masoli at quarterback. Masoli was seen taking first-team snaps in practice that day.
Starter Dru Brown is dealing with a high-ankle injury and was in a walking boot at practice. There's no timetable for when Brown could return to the field, but the target date is against the Montreal Alouettes on October 14. It’s an injury that Ottawa head coach Dyce says Brown has been dealing with for a while.
“Dru’s had an ankle issue since way back in the Winnipeg game and it’s progressively gotten worse,” Dyce told the media via Ottawa Citizen. “The throwing motion, it isn’t just your arm and upper body. With the ankle hurting, the ability to move around and feel comfortable in the pocket – it all ties in together.”
Ottawa pulled Brown from the 24-12 loss to the Alouettes. It was the second straight week he didn't finish a game he started, but this time, it was because of the ankle injury. Masoli finished the game with 218 yards and one touchdown. Brown threw two interceptions in the loss.
Brown has been the starter all season outside of one game. He has thrown for 3114 yards and 11 majors to eight interceptions in 13 matchups.
Masoli will be making his second start of the season after leading the Redblacks to a win over the Calgary Stampeders last month. He’s thrown for 655 yards and four touchdowns to two interceptions in eight appearances.
While Brown is the franchise quarterback of the Redblacks, Dyce has confidence in his veteran backup.
“He’s done some good stuff when he’s come in for Dru,” said Dyce. “Having a battle-tested veteran is a good thing. The game plan doesn’t change all that much.”
For the third straight week, the Redblacks go into the weekend with an opportunity to clinch a playoff spot as they face the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
