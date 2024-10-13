Saskatchewan Clinches Home Playoff Game with Punishing Win Over BC Lions
It might have been the easiest game of the season for the Saskatchewan Roughriders as they imposed their will Saturday night with a 39-8 win over the BC Lions.
Trevor Harris was near-perfect for the Riders, completing 83% of his passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns. The Riders were happy to have their running back A.J. Ouellette back, getting 84 yards on 16 carries from him. Saskatchewan's defense held the Lions to 50 yards rushing and had six total turnovers with three third-down stops, two interceptions and a forced fumble.
It was yet another game where Nathan Rourke struggled and got benched by the Lions, finishing with 200 yards and two interceptions. The Lions defense allowed double-digit points in three of the four quarters.
Saskatchewan improved to 9-7-1 with its fourth straight win and clinched a home playoff game. The Lions dropped under .500 with an 8-9 record with one game remaining.
3 Takeaways from Riders' Convincing Win
1. Another Struggle for Nathan Rourke
Everyone knows what Rourke can bring to the team with his arm talent and mobility, but BC Lions fans have to be unsatisfied with how their quarterback has played. Rourke has nine interceptions in eight starts and broke his three-game streak without an interception. He's now gone four straight games without a touchdown pass. At some point, a conversation has to be had about whether Rourke is the right guy to lead them in the postseason.
2. Riders Defense Shows Dominance Again
The Riders defense has been special. Head coach Corey Mace has this unit rolling and dramatically improved from last season. Six turnovers were forced, and the running game was held to just 50 yards. A wealth of individual talent from the linebackers and secondary has made Saskatchewan a dangerous team entering the postseason.
3. Where Saskatchewan Ranks Among Best CFL Teams
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers were stunned by the Toronto Argonauts on Friday night and the Montreal Alouettes have been off for the last month. Saskatchewan currently has the longest active winning streak at four games. While Winnipeg and Montreal remain the top two teams, there is an argument to be made that when the Riders are healthy, they might be the more consistent team offensively and defensively.
Up Next
Montreal Alouettes at BC Lions (Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7:00 pm EST)
Calgary Stampeders at Saskatchewan Roughriders (Saturday, Oct. 26 at 7:00 pm EST)
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.