Toronto Argonauts Make Flurry of Transactions, Bring Back Robert Priester
The Toronto Argonauts have announced the return of defensive back Robert Priester. The Boatmen also have signed edge rusher Jay Person and cornerback Mark Milton. In corresponding moves, Toronto has released defensive backs Marquis Waters and Darius Joiner.
Priester is back in Toronto after playing five games for the club in 2023, recording three defensive tackles. The versatile 30-year-old defensive back played 14 games in 2022 with the Double Blue, including the Eastern Final and Grey Cup. He is familiar with Toronto's co-defensive coordinator, Will Fields, who coached him in the XFL.
The Tampa, Florida native also spent time with Winnipeg, Edmonton and the Tampa Bay Vipers of the XFL between 2018 and 2021. He has tallied 38 defensive tackles, four special teams tackles, one sack and two forced fumbles in 19 career CFL games. Priester's return could see him playing reps at cornerback or cover linebacker.
Person most recently spent time with the New England Patriots in 2024 after being signed by the NFL club in May. The Tennessee native attended The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (2019-2023) and recorded 228 tackles, 27 sacks, 56 tackles for loss, nine forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and five knockdowns in 48 games. He was an AP All-American in 2022 and 2023 and his conference's Defensive Player of the Year. Before his time with the Mocs, the 6-foot-2, 233-pound pass rusher attended Appalachian State in 2018, playing two games for the Mountaineers.
Milton spent last year in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers and Miami Dolphins practice squads before becoming a free agent. The rangy 6-foot-1, 185-pound cornerback also played with the San Antonio Brahmas in the UFL.
Milton signed with Hamilton in May and made his CFL debut on June 7 against Calgary before being released. The Baylor product signed with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of college. A Houston native, Milton played 51 games at Baylor University (2018-2022) and tallied 97 tackles, one interception, nine knockdowns, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery for the Bears.
