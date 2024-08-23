Toronto Argonauts Overcome Squandered Chances, Secure Narrow Victory Over Saskatchewan
The Toronto Argonauts are 6-4 after a 20-19 victory at home over the now 5-5-1 Saskatchewan Roughriders. In a game with so many near misses, it's fitting that it would end with a rouge scored on a missed field goal.
3 Takeaways from Toronto's One Point Victory Over Saskatchewan
1. Squandered Scoring Opportunities Nearly Sink Argos
After a red-hot Trevor Harris helped the Riders get off to 13-0 lead, it was the Argos defense that helped produce three prime scoring opportunities before the half for a Toronto offense that was slow out the gates.
A Deshaun Amos interception return set up an easy score at the 1-yard line by Cam Dukes. Another quick defensive stop saw Toronto finally strike some big plays through the air and on the ground with Chad Kelly.
The Boatmen appeared to take the lead on a touchdown run by Kadeem Carey, but the play was overturned because his elbow was down. Facing a third-and-goal, Dukes was denied this time shy of the end zone.
However, one play later, Harris was picked again, this time by Benjie Franklin. Two plays later, the command center came into play once more as what appeared to be a jump ball touchdown by Damonte Coxie was overturned. The Argos settled for three to cut the Riders lead to 13-10.
In the second half, the Double Blue experienced more blues as yet another potential scoring drive stalled at the 1-yard line. One possession later, a missed connection on a flea flicker saw Toronto settle for a field goal down six.
Not to be outdone by its own ineptitude, Toronto once again drove down to Saskatchewan's 1-yard line only to be stuffed on three consecutive plays. It was that kind of night for the Argos, which somehow still ended in their favor.
2. Corey Mace's Defense And Kicker Brett Lauther Stand Tall
One man's misery is another's fortune. The flip side of Toronto's follies is that the Riders defense stood tall with their backs against the wall — not once, or twice but three times. C.J. Reavis, Bryan Cox Jr, and Jameer Thurman played textbook goal-line defense in what is supposed to be a gimme play for CFL offenses.
In a game that could've easily slipped away entirely from Saskatchewan, it was Mace's defense — which leads the league by a wide margin with a plus-16 turnover differential — that nearly won the day.
It was a week of redemption for Riders kicker Brett Lauther. A week after missing four of seven field goals in a narrow loss against Montreal, the veteran specialist went 4-of-4 on his kicks. Unfortunately, he didn't get an opportunity for full vindication with a game-winning try.
3. Chad Kelly Shows Sparks Of Former Self
It took a while for him to get going, and overall, it was an uneven effort, particularly with a poor interception late in the game. But Kelly certainly showed some of the flashes of brilliance that made him league M.O.P. last year. His elite skill set was on full display as Kelly produced splash plays with his arm and legs. He finished the game with 322 yards passing.
The enigmatic Kelly got his feet wet on Thursday night. If he can stay grounded after dipping his toes into the waters, the Argos are going to be a much better football team down the stretch because of Kelly's big-time talents, provided that they can figure out their red zone woes.
Up Next
Saskatchewan heads back home a week from Sunday in a rematch with a Winnipeg team it beat soundly in Week 7, in what amounts to the Riders last victory.
The Argos will have some added time to prepare for the 53rd Labour Day Classic on September 2nd in Hamilton. Toronto will be looking to win its third consecutive LDC over the Ti-Cats for the first time in the game's history.
You can find Mike Mitchell on X @ByMikeMitchell.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.