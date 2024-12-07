Tre Ford Takes Reins of Edmonton Elks QB Job With Contract Extension
The Edmonton Elks closed out one of the busiest weeks in franchise history by locking in their starting quarterback for the next three years.
Tre Ford and the Elks agreed to a three-year contract extension on Friday that will keep the quarterback in Edmonton through the 2027 season.
Ford was ranked as the top free agent entering the 2025 offseason after splitting starting quarterback reps with McLeod Bethel-Thompson last season. In eight games, Ford threw for 1,137 yards and 10 touchdowns to five interceptions while adding 206 rushing yards.
New Elks vice president of football operations and general manager Ed Hervey made it clear in his statement that the team is moving forward with Ford as the starting quarterback.
“Today marks the beginning of Tre Ford’s opportunity to take the reigns as the starting quarterback of this franchise,” Hervey said. “He has expressed the desire to compete for this opportunity since his arrival in Edmonton and will be given the chance to do so for the Green and Gold. We believe in his potential and are excited to see what he can become for this organization and city over the next three seasons.”
The Elks selected Ford eighth overall in the 2022 CFL Draft, and he quickly made a name for himself in Edmonton. His stardom erupted in 2023 when he threw for over 2,000 yards and rushed for another 622 yards, which started the debate of him being the starter in Edmonton.
This leaves Edmonton with an easy decision to let Bethel-Thompson walk in free agency after signing him last offseason to a one-year deal. He performed well, throwing for 3,748 yards and 24 touchdowns to 11 interceptions, which were near the top of the CFL.
Edmonton has gone through a major overhaul within the franchise with a new owner, team president, general manager and head coach. Mark Kilam was named the head coach earlier this week and he quickly hired Jordan Maksymic and JC Sherritt as his offensive and defensive coordinators.
Last season, the Elks finished with a 7-11 record after starting 0-5, which cost Chris Jones his job as head coach and general manager. With the 2024 season in the rearview mirror, Ford's signing is the latest hope Edmonton can turn things around and get back to being a proud franchise.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
