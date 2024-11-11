Who Starred in Division Finals? CFL’s Top Performances on Offense, Defense, Special Teams
The Grey Cup is set for the 2024 campaign as it will be the Winnipeg Blue Bombers facing the Toronto Argonauts after their wins over the weekend.
The offenses shined over the weekend with no teams scoring less than 20 points. That doesn't mean there weren't spectacular plays made on defense though.
Here are the top performers from the divisional finals in the CFL.
SI.com’s Players of the Week
Offensive Player of the Week: Winnipeg Blue Bombers WR Kenny Lawler
Nearly every catch Kenny Lawler made for Winnipeg was taking it to the end zone for a touchdown. Lawler finished with four receptions for 177 yards and three touchdowns in the Bombers' win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. After an early season injury kept him off the field, it appears Lawler is back to old form at the right time and will be a key factor in the Grey Cup.
Defensive Player of the Week: Toronto Argonauts DB Benjie Franklin
Benjie Franklin is no stranger to being the top defensive player of the week and he again came up big for the Argos on Saturday. Franklin finished with four tackles and two interceptions and took back one of those interceptions for a touchdown in the Argos' two-point win over the Montreal Alouettes. Toronto forced six turnovers as the defense did their part to win the game.
Special Teams Player of the Week: Toronto Argonauts P John Haggerty
Punters don't get enough love for how they play and Argos punter John Haggerty did his job to pin Montreal back. Haggerty punted the ball seven times for an average of 47.7 yards per punt. While Janarion Grant had some great returns in the game, Haggerty came through with big punts when called upon.
