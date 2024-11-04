Who Starred in Divisional Semi-Finals? CFL’s Top Performances on Offense, Defense, Special Teams
The first round of the CFL playoffs featured one game packed with explosive offensive performances and another that showcased strong defenses.
Quarterbacks were the stars of the weekend, with three of the four starters throwing for over 300 yards and at least two touchdowns. The matchups were both two-possession games that were close until someone pulled away in the fourth quarter.
Here are the top CFL players on offense, defense and special teams from the divisional semi-final round of the playoffs.
SI.com’s Players of the Week
Offensive Player of the Week: Toronto Argonauts QB Chad Kelly
The Toronto Argonauts put up the third-most points in a playoff game in league history with 58, and quarterback Chad Kelly was a big reason for that. Kelly completed 90% of his passes for 358 yards and five total touchdowns in the Argos' 58-38 blowout win over the Ottawa Redblacks. It was a huge redemption game after Kelly threw four interceptions in his last playoff game against the Montreal Alouettes last year.
Defensive Player of the Week: Saskatchewan Roughriders DB Rolan Milligan Jr.
Rolan Milligan has been considered the best defensive player in the CFL all season while leading the league in interceptions. Milligan proved that point once again in Saskatchewan's 28-19 win over the BC Lions, racking up four tackles and a game-sealing interception on the Lions' final offensive drive of the game. It may be tough to pick against Milligan for Defensive Player of the Year as he continues to be a ball hawk in the secondary.
Special Teams Player of the Week: Toronto Argonauts K Lirim Hajrullahu
Big offensive numbers usually come with strong special teams play and Argos kicker Lirim Hajrullahu benefitted from it. Hajrullahu knocked in three field goals and seven extra points with his longest field goal of the game being from 53 yards. He has made the second-most field goals in the CFL as he continues his hot season.
