SI.com CFL Power Rankings After Week 9: Als Top Ti-Cats, Bombers Tame Sleepy Lions, Elks Finally Win
Nine weeks of regular season play are complete. Let's see how CFL teams stack up heading into Week 10.
Power Rankings (Ranking last week)
1. Montreal Alouettes (No. 1)
7-1, 33-16 road victory over Hamilton
Looking every bit like a defending champion and Grey Cup front runner, Montreal manufactured another victory for the second week in a row without superstar quarterback Cody Fajardo. The Als delivered an all-around effort in Hamilton topping the Ti-Cats, and they did it with both of their reserve quarterbacks, Davis Alexander and Caleb Evans, exiting the game.
Including last year's magical postseason run, Montreal has won 15 of its last 16 games. Seven of those victories have come on the road in successive fashion.
The Alouettes fly back home in Week 10, as they host Hamilton in part two of a home-and-home series.
2. Ottawa Redblacks (No. 3)
5-2, 33-6 home win over Calgary in Week 8
The Redblacks got a chance to rest on their laurels during a bye, while watching East competitors Toronto and Hamilton both falter.
Ottawa will look to keep momentum on its side as they welcome Saskatchewan on Thursday night.
3. BC Lions (No. 2)
5-3, 25-0 road loss to Winnipeg
By default, the BC Lions land at the three spot in these rankings.
Coming off their bye, The Lions looked like they were still on one against Winnipeg. BC's player performance was similar to that of people who are back at work on the first day after going on summer vacation. The Leos lackadaisical effort falls squarely on coach Rick Campbell, whose team had two weeks to prepare for Winnipeg.
BC's frustrating shutout loss was further exacerbated when quarterback Vernon Adams went down to a knee injury. The good news is that for now the team is labeling the injury as week to week. But BC may tread carefully with Jake Dolegala at the controls when the Lions stay on the road in Week 10 against Edmonton.
4. Saskatchewan Roughriders (No. 4)
5-3, 42-31 home loss to Edmonton
It's been a tough couple of weekends for Corey Mace and his Riders squad. A week after squandering a two-score lead against Montreal. The Roughriders defense completely fell to victim to Tre Ford, and an Elks ground attack that rushed for 276 yards and nearly 10 yards per carry.
The Roughriders didn't know what hit them. Saskatchewan has hit a rough patch in its season. They are headed to Ottawa on a short week, and then will face the CFL champs a week later.
5. Calgary Stampeders (No. 6)
4-4, 27-23 home victory over Toronto
Prior to Sunday's night's valiant fourth quarter effort, which saw Calgary erase a three-score deficit at home by scoring 21 unanswered points. The seven previous quarters of play, Calgary had produced only four field goals, two in last week's 33-6 loss to Ottawa.
The Stampeders woke up from a slumber at the right time, staying unbeaten at home. Lo and behold, as a result of what happened to their West rivals in Week 9. The Stamps are only one game behind slumping BC and Saskatchewan. Calgary is headed to Toronto on Friday to try and keep pace in its division.
6. Toronto Argonauts (No. 5)
4-4, 27-23 road loss to Calgary
The Boatmen endured another brutal loss on the road after sinking in the fourth quarter against Calgary. Earlier this season, the Argos also lost a game in Saskatchewan that they had no business losing.
Not surprisingly, Toronto is 4-4 without Chad Kelly, but what is a surprise is how poorly the Argos have been coached this season. Ryan Dinwiddie, who has put together a stellar resume, has struggled to get consistency from his team, and is losing the types of games the team has won in his first three years at the helm.
No one needs a bye more than Double Blue does right now. But they'll have to weather the storm for another week, as they head home in a rematch with Calgary.
7. Winnipeg Blue Bombers (No. 7)
3-6, 25-0 home win over BC
The Bombers bounced back in a big way against BC, a week after Winnipeg gift wrapped a victory in an overtime loss to Toronto.
Mike O Shea's squad has reached the halfway point of its season. Winnipeg has dealt with the most adversity its seen in years. But after nine games, even at 3-6, they are still in the hunt for the postseason. The Bombers are only two points behind what would be the final playoff spot as they head toward a bye.
8. Hamilton Tiger-Cats (No. 8)
2-6, 33-16 home loss to Montreal
Riding a two-game win streak after an 0-5 start, Hamilton had a real chance to thrust themselves back int contention at home with a win against Montreal. Instead, the Ti-Cats failed to bring the nail down in the Hammer.
Ultimately, Hamilton didn't measure up against a Montreal even without Fajardo under center. They can still atone for their loss by beating the Alouettes on the road this Saturday.
9. Edmonton Elks (No. 9)
1-7, 42-31 road win over Saskatchewan
The Elks first win of the season actually makes the entire organization look bad for not turning to Ford sooner. The dynamic Canadian superstar took Edmonton for an exciting ride late last year, and looks poised to do it again.
It's no coincidence that Edmonton rushed for nearly 300 yards at practically 10 yards per clip with Ford under center. Javon Leake who rushed for an absurd 169 yards and three scores on 12 carries certainly showed that his game-breaking open field talents extend beyond kick returns. But with the Saskatchewan defense keying in on Ford's 4.3 speed, it also opened the door for Justin Rankin to rush for 60 yards as well.
So what changed? Edmonton's offensive line didn't all of a sudden become the legendary Eskimos front from four decades ago. It's Ford that made the difference. The Elks were asleep at the wheel despite witnessing Ford's talents first hand last season.
There's no turning back now. Edmonton is getting a second chance to make it right. They'll face BC in Week 10 as they bring new excitement and maybe their first home win of what feels like a new season.
You can find Mike Mitchell on X @ByMikeMitchell.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.