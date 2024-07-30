Montreal Alouettes Star Quarterback Cody Fajardo Cleared to Practice
The Montreal Alouettes removed Cody Fajardo from their six-game injured list on Tuesday morning, clearing the way for their star quarterback to return to practice later in the day.
The Als moved Fajardo to the six-game injured list last week after a hamstring injury took him out in the early stages of a Week 6 loss to the Toronto Argonauts.
The 2023 Grey Cup MVP limped off of the field and didn’t finish the game, which turned out to be the Montreal’s first loss of the season. Caleb Evans relieved Fajardo against the Argos, completing 12-of-22 passes for 127 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
After a bye week, Evans also started last week against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in a showdown of division leaders. He didn't do too much, competing 9-of-17 passes for 91 yards before being pulled at halftime by coach Jason Maas.
Third-string quarterback Davis Alexander rallied the Als in the second half to a 20-16 win to improve to 6-1.
While the Als have to be pleased with of their backups, there is no doubt they want to get their leader back on the field. Fajardo ranks as the most accurate quarterback in the CFL, completed 77.5% of his pass attempts for 1,636 yards and 10 touchdowns to four interceptions.
Montreal officials have yet to name a starter for Friday’s game at the Hamilton Tigers-Cats, who are last in the East Division at 2-5. The teams will also meet in Week 10 at Montreal.
