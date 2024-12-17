Two NFL Teams Work Out CFL Players
It's the start of CFL players earning workouts with NFL teams, as players are less than a month away from being able to sign with them.
NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reported on Monday that the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers worked out multiple CFL players.
Here's a look at who worked out and the biggest names from the list.
Denver Broncos
- Saskatchewan Roughriders WR Ajou Ajou
- Saskatchewan Roughriders LB A.J. Allen
- Winnipeg Blue Bombers LB Michael Ayers
- Hamilton Tiger-Cats DL Brandon Barlow
- Edmonton Elks DL Elliott Brown
- Toronto Argonauts LB Isaac Darkangelo
- BC Lions WR Ayden Eberhardt
- Saskatchewan Roughriders OL Logan Ferland
- Toronto Argonauts WR Makai Polk
- BC Lions DL Jonah Tavai
- Ottawa Redblacks LB Davion Taylor
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Saskatchewan Roughriders WR Ajou Ajou
- Winnipeg Blue Bombers DB Tyrell Ford
- Toronto Argonauts DL Ralph Holley
- Edmonton Elks Punter Jake Julien
- Toronto Argonauts WR Makai Polk
Polk and Ajou were the only two players who worked out with both the Broncos and Steelers after finishing their first seasons in the CFL as wide receivers. Ajou was drafted in the seventh round by the Roughriders and finished with 307 yards and two touchdowns. Polk was a CFL East All-Star, going for 1,024 yards and five scores.
Julien is the only full-time special teamer who got an NFL workout after finishing his second season with the Elks. He had the best season of his young CFL career, averaging 54 yards per punt for Edmonton in 2024.
The Argos and Roughriders were tied for the most players with NFL workouts on Monday with three apiece. Ferland led the way in big names after he was selected to his first CFL All-Star team this season. Holley was a factor during Toronto's run to the Grey Cup title after posting eight sacks in his first year in the CFL.
More workouts with teams are expected with CFL players looking to land on NFL rosters on January 6.
