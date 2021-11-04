A&M Kicker Is Groza Award Semifinalist

Texas A&M kicker Seth Small was announced on Thursday as one of the 20 semifinalists for the 2021 Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award presented by the Orange Bowl.

Small is on the verge of setting A&M's career record for field goals made as he is currently tied for first place with Randy Bullock, who made 63 in his Aggies career from 2008-2011.

Small, from Katy, Texas, is in 13th place on the career SEC list for made field goals after making kicks from 31, 28, and 32 yards against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Oct. 23.

On Oct. 9, Small kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired against then-No.1 Alabama marking the first time a No. 1 team was defeated by a field goal as time expired since Boston College beat Notre Dame on Nov. 20, 1993.

The Award is named for NFL Hall of Fame kicker Lou Groza, who was nicknamed "The Toe," and played for the Cleveland Browns for 21 seasons. Groza and the Browns won four NFL Championships during his time there and Groza was named NFL Player of the Year in 1954.

Although Groza also played on the offensive line and was an All-Pro at that position, he began the trend of having a dedicated roster spot for a kicker on an NFL team.

Three finalists will be selected by a panel of more than 100 FBS head coaches, sports information directors, media members, former Groza finalists, and current NFL kickers. Those three finalists will be announced on Nov. 23 and honored at the 30th annual Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Awards Virtual Awards Celebration which will be streamed live on Dec. 8.

The same panel then selects the winner to be announced live on ESPN at the Home Depot College Football Awards on Thursday, Dec. 9.

