WATCH: Cancer Survivors Dusty Baker, Trey Mancini 'Stand Up to Cancer'

Wednesday night, during game four of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Major League Baseball players, coaches, managers, umpires and fans all held cards, to support Stand Up to Cancer. Among those standing were cancer survivors, Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker and designated hitter Trey Mancini.
Wednesday night, during game four of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Major League Baseball players, coaches, managers, umpires and fans all held cards, to support Stand Up to Cancer. Among those standing were cancer survivors, Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker and designated hitter Trey Mancini.

Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros' players, coaches, managers and staff workers, as well as FOX's television broadcasters, the game's umpires, and the fans that attended game four of the World Series, held up signs to 'Stand Up to Cancer' Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

At every Major League Baseball All-Star Game and World Series, after the end of the fifth inning, representations for Stand Up to Cancer, Mastercard and Major League Baseball join together with fans, umpires, players, coaches and managers for a moment of unity, standing together in an effort to honor those affected by various forms of cancer. Each person holds up a sign with a name handwritten on it, of who they are standing up for.

Among those standing Wednesday night were cancer survivors Trey Mancini and Dusty Baker.

Mancini was diagnosed with colon cancer in March 2020. Eight months later, Mancini announced that he was cancer-free. He returned to the Baltimore Orioles the following spring training. The Astros acquired him in a three-team trade in August.

Dusty Baker was diagnosed with prostate cancer before the start of the 2002 Major League season, when he was the manager of the San Francisco Giants. Baker would beat prostate cancer, and continue managing. Baker was hired as the Astros manager before the 2020 season.

Wednesday night, Baker stood up for his mother-in-law, who passed away from breast cancer.

Mancini stood up for his low-A manager, Ryan Minor.

Donations can be made to Stand Up to Cancer.

Since 2009, MLB and its 30 clubs have donated over $50 million to Stand Up to Cancer.

