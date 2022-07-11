Sadio Mane And Mo Salah Among African Footballer Of The Year Nominees For 2022

Sadio Mane and four current Premier League stars have been nominated for the African Footballer of the Year prize at this year's CAF Awards.

The Confederation of African Football has not held its annual awards ceremony since 2019 due to the COVID pandemic.

Mane, who recently joined Bayern Munich from Liverpool, won the award for Africa's top men's player in 2019 and he is again nominated on a shortlist of 10 candidates.

Senegal captain Mane is seen as a likely winner after leading his country to glory at the Africa Cup of Nations in February.

Sadio Mane pictured with his trophy after being named as the African Footballer of the Year at the 2019 CAF awards IMAGO/Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa

Former Liverpool teammate Salah is another strong contender, after the Egypt legend ended the 2021/22 Premier League season as the joint topscorer, as well as providing more assists than any other player.

The other EPL players nominated are Chelsea's Senegalese keeper Edouard Mendy, Manchester City's Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez and Guinean Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita.

Napoli center-back Kalidou Koulibaly is the third Senegalese nominee, while Cameroon are represented on the shortlist by two players in Lyon's Karl Toko Ekambi and Al Nassr's Vincent Aboubakar.

The other players nominated are Sebastien Haller (Ivory Coast and Borussia Dortmund) and Achraf Hakimi (Morocco and Paris St-Germain).

A winner will be crowned on July 21.