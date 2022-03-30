Skip to main content

Official Al Rihla FIFA World Cup Ball For Qatar 2022 Unveiled By Adidas

The official ball for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar has been unveiled by adidas.

It is called Al Rihla and takes its name from the Arabic word for "the journey".

"The ball is just the beginning. The rest of your football journey is yet to be written," reads Al Rihla's caption on adidas.com, where it is on sale for $165.

Qatar 2022 will be the 14th consecutive World Cup for which adidas has produced the official ball.

According to FIFA.com, this ball "travels faster in flight than any other in the tournament's history".

Meanwhile, its design is said to be "inspired by the culture, architecture, iconic boats and flag of Qatar".

Lionel Messi and Son Heung-min have both been used by adidas in their promotion of Al Rihla.

The Argentina and South Korea captains are pictured holding the ball in promotional material used in the online adidas shop.

Argentina qualified for the World Cup in second place in the CONMEBOL standings, while South Korea will be one of at least five Asian teams at Qatar 2022.

The 2022 World Cup begins on November 21, with the final scheduled for December 18.

