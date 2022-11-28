Skip to main content

Canelo Alvarez Threatens Lionel Messi After Accusing Him Of Disrespecting Mexico Jersey

Canelo Alvarez appeared to threaten Lionel Messi on social media after watching a video involving the Argentina captain and a Mexico jersey.

Messi scored one goal and assisted another as Argentina beat Mexico 2-0 on Saturday at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

After the game, videos of Argentina players celebrating were posted to social media.

There was a Mexico jersey in the Argentina locker room after some of the players had swapped shirts following the game.

In one of the videos, the Mexico jersey is seen on the floor while Messi begins to remove his boots.

Mexican boxing legend Alvarez took this as an act of disrespect by Messi, even suggesting that the Argentina captain had deliberately kicked the jersey.

Alvarez tweeted: "Did you guys see Messi cleaning the floor with our jersey and flag?"

He added: "He better pray to God that I don't find him."

Another tweet from Alvarez read: "Just like I respect Argentina, you have to respect Mexico!

"I'm not talking about the country as a whole, just about the bulls**t that Messi did."

The majority of people who replied these tweets, including both Mexicans and Argentinians, seemed to think that Alvarez had overreacted and that Messi had not intended to disrespect anyone.

Canelo Alvarez pictured promoting his VMC drink in Mexico City in November 2022




