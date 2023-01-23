Skip to main content

Al Nassr Manager Tells Players To "Not Always" Pass To Cristiano Ronaldo

Al Nassr manager Rudi Garcia encouraged his team to "play normally" after watching them beat Ettifaq 1-0 on Cristiano Ronaldo's debut.

Ronaldo played the full 90 minutes at Mrsool Park but failed to mark his debut with a goal as Al Nassr struggled to find top form against the side place 10th in the Saudi Pro League.

The only goal of the game came from Al Nassr's other star forward as Brazilian Talisca headed home on 31 minutes to enhance his status as the Saudi Pro League's top scorer this season.

After the game, Garcia acknowledged that it might take a little time for Ronaldo and Talisca to get used to playing with one another.

Garcia felt that there had been multiple occasions where his two star men had both taken up deep positions when it would have been better had one stayed in the penalty area.

Al Nassr manager Rudi Garcia pictured in January 2023

Al Nassr manager Rudi Garcia (pictured) watched his team beat Ettifaq 1-0 on Sunday

Speaking to reporters on Sunday evening, Garcia said: "It's very important for the players to play normally and not always try to give the ball to Cristiano.

"I told them they need to make the right choices on the pitch. Obviously when Cristiano or Talisca are alone and asking for the ball we need to give them the ball. These two players are able to make the difference.

Tonight, I think that sometimes we had good positions to cross but not enough people in the box - and sometimes no Ronaldo and no Talisca.

"We need to work on that, to have one of them in the box and maybe the other playing outside the box."

Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo pictured celebrating a goal from teammate Talisca in a Saudi Pro League game against Ettifaq in January 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured celebrating an Al Nassr goal against Ettifaq with teammate Talisca (right)

On Ronaldo, Garcia added: "Everyone knows Cristiano - he's a five-time Ballon d'Or winner. He's one of the best players in the history of football.

"It's up to us to make sure we get him in the best condition. I want him to enjoy playing here and tonight he was happy to play for the first time."

Ronaldo's next game for Al Nassr will be on Thursday against Al-Ittihad in the semi-finals of the Saudi Super Cup.

