Erling Haaland Says Eight Words That All Manchester City Fans Will Love To Hear

Erling Haaland said eight magic words that will thrill all supporters of Manchester City during his first interview since signing from Borussia Dortmund.

Those words were: "I've been a City fan my whole life."

It is not unusual for a new signing to claim some sort of historical special feeling towards their new club.

But Haaland's words are backed up by evidence - in the form of photos showing him dressed in a City kit as a child.

Haaland's dad Alfie played for City between 2000 and 2003, making 47 appearances.

Asked why he chose to join City when he had offers from many other top clubs, Haaland replied: "First of all, my father a little bit.

"I was born in England. I've been a City fan my whole life. I know a lot about the club."

He added: "I feel a bit at home here and also I think I can develop and get the best out of my game at City."

City benefitted from a release clause in Haaland's contract at former club Borussia Dortmund to sign him for just £51.2 million, according to BBC Sport.

Haaland scored 86 goals in 89 games for Dortmund.

The 21-year-old recently netted his 20th international goal in just his 21st appearance for Norway.

Erling Haaland Says Eight Words That All Manchester City Fans Will Love To Hear

