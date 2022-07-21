Erling Haaland Tells Manchester City Fans He Will Make His Debut Against Bayern Munich

Erling Haaland has told Manchester City fans that he will make his debut in Saturday night's pre-season clash with Bayern Munich.

Many supporters had expected City's new no.9 to feature against Club America in Houston on Wednesday but he was an unused sub in a 2-1 win.

Haaland will play against his old Bundesliga rivals though.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker, who turns 22 on Friday, replied to a happy birthday message on Twitter by saying: "Thanks! Debut vs Bayern Inshallah".

Erling Haaland pictured during his official presentation as a Manchester City player earlier this month IMAGO/PA Images/Martin Rickett

Haaland has plenty of history with Bayern.

He faced them seven times while playing for Dortmund and scored five times.

But despite those five goals, he ended all seven games on the losing side.

Saturday's game against Bayern will be City's only other pre-season friendly before they begin the 2022/23 season by taking on Liverpool in the Community Shield/

City have one more exhibition to play this summer though as they will face Barcelona at the Camp Nou on August 24 in "The Match Against ALS".