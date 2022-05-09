Skip to main content

Former Ajax And DR Congo Winger Jody Lukoki Dies Aged 29

DR Congo international Jody Lukoki has died at the age of 29.

His cause of death is not yet known.

Lukoki played senior soccer for Ajax, SC Cambuur, PEC Zwolle, Ludogorets Razgrad, Yeni Malatyaspor and most recently Twente.

Dutch club Twente tweeted on Monday: "This morning FC Twente received the terrible news that Jody Lukoki has passed away.

"The club is shocked and deeply moved by this tragic event.

"FC Twente sympathizes with his loved ones and wishes them a lot of strength in processing this great loss."

Lukoki joined Twente on a two-year contract last summer, but never played for the Dutch club due to a serious knee injury sustained in pre-season training.

He left Twente in February when his contract was terminated. The club cited "events in his personal life" as the reason.

But Lukoki had been stepping up his recovery work in recent weeks in a bid to find a new club.

He had posted two photos to Instagram documenting his gym work and captioned one with the message: "Working on my comeback".

Almost half of Lukoki's senior career appearances came with Ludogorets in Bulgaria, after he had started out in Holland.

After scoring five goals in 24 league games for Ajax, he moved to Zwolle where he scored the club's first ever European goal in a 1-1 draw against Sparta Prague in 2014.

Lukoki represented DR Congo three times.

Jody Lukoki pictured in a white vest after removing his shirt while celebrating scoring PEC Zwolle's first ever European goal in 2014

