Harry Kane Booed On Return To EPL Action 16 Days After His Penalty Miss At World Cup

Harry Kane was taunted by Brentford fans during Tottenham's 2-2 draw at the Gtech Community Stadium on Boxing Day.

It was Kane's first game since England's 2-1 loss to France in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup.

Kane scored one penalty against France but missed the target from another as England bowed out to the eventual losing finalists.

The majority of Brentford fans will have been cheering Kane on during Qatar 2022, but a large group of them jeered his every touch during the first half.

Brentford fans also chanted: "You let your country down."

That chant was followed by: "Ivan Toney, he would have scored that."

Harry Kane pictured during Tottenham's 2-2 draw at Brentford on Boxing Day in 2022 IMAGO/Sportimage/Paul Terry

Brentford striker Toney was not called up by England manager Gareth Southgate for the World Cup despite being statistically the best penalty-taker in the EPL.

Kane and Toney both scored during Monday's 2-2 draw.

Brentford led 2-0 after goals from Vitaly Janelt and Toney but Spurs hit back through Kane and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.