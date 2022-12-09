Skip to main content

Lionel Messi Sets World Cup Assists Record For Most Goals Set Up In Knockout Phase

Lionel Messi is the first player to assist five goals in the World Cup knockout stages since soccer statisticians Opta began recording such data in 1966.

Messi provided a superb pass for scorer Nahuel Molina as Argentina took a first-half lead against Holland in Friday's second quarter-final in Qatar.

The 35-year-old had also set up goals in the knockout phases at the last three World Cups.

The Argentina captain claimed two assists in the round of 16 at the 2018 World Cup by setting up goals for Gabriel Mercado and Sergio Aguero in a 4-3 loss to France.

In 2014, Messi helped Argentina reach the final. He assisted Angel Di Maria in a 1-0 win over Switzerland along the way.

Messi provided an assist in the round of 16 at the 2010 tournament when he set up Carlos Tevez in a 3-1 victory against Mexico.

Lionel Messi pictured (right) celebrating with Nahuel Molina after an Argentina goal against Holland at the 2022 World Cup

