Pep Guardiola Wanted As Next Brazil Manager

Pep Guardiola is reportedly the leading candidate to replace Tite as manager of the Brazilian national team.

Tite stood down as Brazil boss last week following his side's penalty-shootout loss to Croatia in the World Cup quarter-finals.

The job of appointing Tite's replacement belongs to Ednaldo Rodrigues, president of the Brazilian Football Confederation.

According to SPORT, Rodrigues plans to speak directly with Guardiola to ask if he would be interested in becoming Brazil's new manager in the summer of 2023, after the conclusion of the European club season.

Guardiola recently signed a new contract with Manchester City until June 2025.

Pep Guardiola pictured during Manchester City's 5-0 win over Newcastle in May 2022

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly wanted by the Brazilian Football Confederation

The 51-year-old has been in charge at City since 2016 and has won four Premier League titles and five domestic cups.

Despite not being Brazilian himself, Guardiola would likely be a popular appointment among fans of Brazil due to his excellent resume and his reputation for playing attractive soccer.

Brazil captain Neymar would also relish the opportunity to play under Guardiola.

Neymar was asked by RedBull.com in 2016 if there was a particular coach that he would like to work with in the future.

"Yes there is one," he replied. "Guardiola is a guy that I really admire and who I would love to work with."

News

By Robert Summerscales
