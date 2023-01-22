Skip to main content

Sebastian Haller Makes Bundesliga Debut For Dortmund In Seven-Goal Thriller Six Months After Cancer Diagnosis

Sebastian Haller made his Bundesliga debut for Borussia Dortmund in a seven-goal thriller against Augsburg on Sunday.

The 29-year-old entered the action as a 62nd-minute substitute with the game poised at 2-2.

Dortmund went on to win 4-3 thanks to goals from fellow subs Jamie Bynoe Gittens and Giovanni Reyna.

Jude Bellingham and Nico Schlotterbeck had earlier scored for Dortmund.

Sebastian Haller pictured during his Bundesliga debut for Borussia Dortmund in January 2023

Haaland joined Dortmund from Ajax in July but fell ill just two weeks later.

Tests then diagnosed the Ivory Coast striker with a testicular tumor.

Haller underwent chemotherapy and had two operations late last year.

He made his first appearance for Dortmund in December in a friendly game against Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Haller then scored three goals in seven minutes during another friendly against Basel earlier this month.

On the eve of his first official game for Dortmund, Haller revealed that he would be wearing a new pair of boots decorated with the message: "F*CK CANCER".

Sebastian Haller's boots pictured before his Bundesliga debut for Borussia Dortmund in January 2023

