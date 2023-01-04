Virgil Van Dijk Injury Worse Than Expected

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is set to see a specialist to determine the full extent of his hamstring problem.

The 31-year-old Dutchman has started all 17 of Liverpool's Premier League games so far this season but he was subbed off at half-time in Monday's 3-1 loss at Brentford.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp said after that match that Van Dijk had been taken off as a precaution.

But it is now feared that he could be in for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Virgil van Dijk pictured during Liverpool's 3-1 loss at Brentford IMAGO/PA Images/Mark Pain

James Pearce, who is The Athletic's Liverpool FC reporter, wrote on Wednesday that Van Dijk's injury is "worse than expected".

Pearce added: "No timeframe has been confirmed but the consultation should provide a clearer picture."

Klopp had said on Monday night: "Virgil felt a little bit his muscle, but he said he's fine and he's a very good judge of these things.

"I didn't want to take any risk. The physios looked quite happy when I said I didn't want to take a risk. It’s not an injury, he just felt the intensity."