Virgil Van Dijk Injury Worse Than Expected
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is set to see a specialist to determine the full extent of his hamstring problem.
The 31-year-old Dutchman has started all 17 of Liverpool's Premier League games so far this season but he was subbed off at half-time in Monday's 3-1 loss at Brentford.
Reds manager Jurgen Klopp said after that match that Van Dijk had been taken off as a precaution.
But it is now feared that he could be in for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.
Read More
James Pearce, who is The Athletic's Liverpool FC reporter, wrote on Wednesday that Van Dijk's injury is "worse than expected".
Pearce added: "No timeframe has been confirmed but the consultation should provide a clearer picture."
Klopp had said on Monday night: "Virgil felt a little bit his muscle, but he said he's fine and he's a very good judge of these things.
"I didn't want to take any risk. The physios looked quite happy when I said I didn't want to take a risk. It’s not an injury, he just felt the intensity."