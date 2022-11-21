Skip to main content

(Video) The Beautiful Story Behind Jack Grealish's Goal Celebration Against Iran

Jack Grealish scored the second international goal of his career during England's 6-2 win over Iran on Monday.

It was a brilliant team goal featuring 35 passes before Grealish rolled the ball into the net.

But it was Grealish's celebration that really caught the eye.

The story behind the Manchester City star's decision to jiggle his arms is a heart-warming one.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jack Grealish pictured jiggling his arms while celebrating his goal in England's 6-2 win over Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Jack Grealish pictured jiggling his arms while celebrating his goal in England's 6-2 win over Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Grealish became pen pals with a young City and England fan called Finlay earlier this year.

Finlay, like Grealish's sister, has cerebral palsy.

After exchanging letters, Grealish went to visit Finlay at a disability football tournament held at City's training center and it was here that the goal celebration was dreamed up.

Finlay initially wanted Grealish to celebrate his next goal by doing the worm, but they eventually settled on the arm dance, as witnessed in Qatar.

In This Article (1)

Manchester City
Manchester City

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured speaking at a press conference in Qatar on November 21, 2022
News

Cristiano Ronaldo: "I Talk When I Want To"

By Robert Summerscales
Gareth Bale pictured (right) celebrating after scoring for Wales against the USA at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar
News

Gareth Bale Rescues Wales With Historic World Cup Goal To Deny USA Victory In Ar Rayyan

By Robert Summerscales
A USA fan dressed as Wonder Woman pictured celebrating in Qatar after seeing Timothy Weah score against Wales at the 2022 World Cup
News

USMNT Hero Tim Weah Scores From Captain America Assist... To Send Wonder Woman Wild

By Robert Summerscales
A general view from outside Ahmad bin Ali Stadium during the USA's game against Wales at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar
News

American Journalist Grant Wahl "Detained" Before USA Game For Wearing Rainbow Shirt

By Robert Summerscales
Jack Grealish pictured jiggling his arms while celebrating his goal in England's 6-2 win over Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup
Watch

(Video) The Beautiful Story Behind Jack Grealish's Goal Celebration Against Iran

By Robert Summerscales
Cody Gakpo pictured (left) heading the ball to score in Holland's 2-0 win over Senegal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup
News

Cody Gakpo Delivers On Big Stage As Holland Beat Senegal In World Cup Group A

By Robert Summerscales
England manager Gareth Southgate pictured during his team's 6-2 win over Iran at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar
News

England Must Improve To Beat USA, Warns Gareth Southgate Despite Big Win Over Iran

By Robert Summerscales
Jude Bellingham pictured celebrating after scoring in England's 6-2 win over Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup
News

Former England Captain Hails Jude Bellingham After "Complete Performance" Against Iran

By Robert Summerscales
Bukayo Saka pictured celebrating after scoring the first of his two goals during England's win over Iran at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar
News

Bukayo Saka Scores Twice As England Hit Iran For Six In World Cup Group B Opener

By Robert Summerscales