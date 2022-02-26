Cristiano Ronaldo Looks Exasperated After Man United Help Watford Keeper Into Record Books

Watford claimed their first ever clean sheet at Old Trafford on Saturday after frustrating Cristiano Ronaldo and Co.

Ronaldo was seen looking exasperated after the final whistle as he stood with hands on his hips, while furiously shaking his head.

Manchester United had 22 shots, compared to Watford's 10.

Only three of United's shots were on target though, while Ronaldo hit the post within the first five minutes.

In total, Ronaldo had four of United's shots - half as many as fellow Portugal international Bruno Fernandes.

Just one of Ronaldo's efforts forced a save out of his former United teammate Ben Foster, who recorded his fourth shutout of the season.

United's wasteful finishing helped Foster set a new record.

Foster, 36 days before his 39th birthday, became the oldest goalkeeper to keep a Premier League clean sheet for an away side at Old Trafford.

United have now dropped points in half of their 14 Premier League home games, having previously drawn against Everton and Southampton, and lost to Aston Villa, Liverpool, Man City and Wolves.

Watford remained in the relegation zone despite their well-earned point.

Meanwhile, United stayed fourth but loosened their grip on the position, with rivals Tottenham having won 4-0 at Leeds earlier in the day.