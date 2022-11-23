Skip to main content

Dani Olmo Scores Spain's 100th World Cup Goal With Fine Finish After Pass From Record-Breaker Gavi

Spain scored their 100th goal in World Cup history when Dani Olmo found the net early in Wednesday's Group E clash with Costa Rica.

RB Leipzig star Olmo turned excellently after collecting a chipped pass from Gavi before calmly lifting his shot over Keylor Navas.

Gavi's pass took a deflection on its way to Olmo so he may be denied an assist on his World Cup debut after the footage is reviewed.

But the Barcelona teenager had already made history as soon as the game kicked off.

At the age of 18 years and 110 days, Gavi became the youngest player ever to feature for Spain at a major international tournament.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Dani Olmo (no.21) pictured scoring Spain's 100th World Cup goal, during a win over Costa Rica at the 2022 tournament in Qatar

Dani Olmo (no.21) pictured scoring Spain's 100th World Cup goal

Later in the match, Gavi became the third-youngest scorer in World Cup history.

Gavi scored Spain's fifth goal in a 7-0 win.

Marco Asensio, Carlos Soler and Alvaro Morata were also on target.

Ferran Torres scored twice in front of his girlfriend and her dad, Spain manager Luis Enrique.

In This Article (2)

Spain
Spain
Costa Rica
Costa Rica

Canada manager John Herdman pictured on the touchline during his side's 1-0 loss to Belgium at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
News

Canada Manager John Herdman: "We're Gonna Go And F Croatia!"

By Robert Summerscales
Michy Batshuayi pictured after scoring in Belgium's 1-0 win over Canada at the 2022 FIFA World Cup
News

Belgium Beat Wasteful Canada To Go Top Of World Cup Group F

By Robert Summerscales
Thibaut Courtois of Belgium pictured saving a penalty from Canada's Alphonso Davies at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
News

Thibaut Courtois Makes Fifth Penalty Save Of 2022 To Improve Remarkable Ratio

By Robert Summerscales
Gavi pictured after scoring for Spain on his World Cup debut aged just 18 years and 110 days
News

Gavi Becomes Youngest World Cup Scorer Since Pele As Spain Crush Costa Rica

By Robert Summerscales
Ferran Torres pictured directing an "S" gesture towards his girlfriend, Sira Martinez, in the crowd after scoring in Spain's 7-0 win over Costa Rica at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar
News

Ferran Torres Marks World Cup Debut By Scoring Twice In Front Of Girlfriend Sira Martinez... And Her Dad, Spain Manager Luis Enrique

By Robert Summerscales
Dani Olmo (no.21) pictured scoring Spain's 100th World Cup goal, during a win over Costa Rica at the 2022 tournament in Qatar
Watch

Dani Olmo Scores Spain's 100th World Cup Goal With Fine Finish After Pass From Record-Breaker Gavi

By Robert Summerscales
Players of Japan pictured celebrating during their 2-1 win over Germany at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
News

Germany In Danger Of Another Early World Cup Exit After Shock Loss To Japan

By Robert Summerscales
The German national team pictured posing for a team photo with their hands covering their mouths at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar
News

Why 11 Germany Players Covered Their Mouths During World Cup Team Photo

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured during Manchester United's 1-0 win over Leicester City in September 2022
Transfer Talk

Where Next For Cristiano Ronaldo? Al Nassr Or Newcastle Both Viable Options

By Robert Summerscales