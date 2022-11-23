Dani Olmo Scores Spain's 100th World Cup Goal With Fine Finish After Pass From Record-Breaker Gavi

Spain scored their 100th goal in World Cup history when Dani Olmo found the net early in Wednesday's Group E clash with Costa Rica.

RB Leipzig star Olmo turned excellently after collecting a chipped pass from Gavi before calmly lifting his shot over Keylor Navas.

Gavi's pass took a deflection on its way to Olmo so he may be denied an assist on his World Cup debut after the footage is reviewed.

But the Barcelona teenager had already made history as soon as the game kicked off.

At the age of 18 years and 110 days, Gavi became the youngest player ever to feature for Spain at a major international tournament.

Dani Olmo (no.21) pictured scoring Spain's 100th World Cup goal IMAGO/Pressinphoto/Bagu Blanco

Later in the match, Gavi became the third-youngest scorer in World Cup history.

Gavi scored Spain's fifth goal in a 7-0 win.

Marco Asensio, Carlos Soler and Alvaro Morata were also on target.

Ferran Torres scored twice in front of his girlfriend and her dad, Spain manager Luis Enrique.