Liverpool Defender Scores THREE Own Goals As USWNT Thrash New Zealand

Skip to main content

Liverpool's Meikayla Moore Scores Three Own Goals In 36 Mins As USWNT Thrash New Zealand

New Zealand defender Meikayla Moore scored a hat-trick on Sunday night... but all of her goals came at the wrong end.

Liverpool Women's star Moore was making her 50th appearance for New Zealand but it was not an occasion for celebration.

She was subbed off after gifting the USWNT a 3-0 lead with own goals in the 5th, 6th and 36th minutes.

Remarkably, her trio of OGs formed a perfect hat-trick - one header and one with each foot.

The first came when she stuck out a right boot to try to clear a cross by Sophia Smith. The ball flicked off Moore's foot at the near post and defected into the net.

Own goal number two was the header and it arrived just 81 seconds after the first.

Moore beat Catarina Macario to a cross, only to do the USA striker's job for her.

One of the most bizarre hat-tricks in international soccer history was completed when Moore got caught flat-footed and diverted Margaret Purce's low cross home with her left boot.

Moore's nightmare game ended prematurely when she was subbed off five minutes before half-time, with Manchester City's Rebekah Stott taking her place.

The USWNT went on to add two regular goals to their tally in the second half courtesy of Ashley Hatch and Mallory Pugh.

The result left the USA second in the SheBelieves Cup with one round of fixtures left to play.

They will be champions if they beat Iceland in Texas on Wednesday, but any other result will see the Scandinavian nation crowned.

New Zealand are out of contention, having now lost two out of two. But they can avoid finishing last if they defeat Czech Republic in their final game.

Meikayla Moore pictured playing for New Zealand Women against the USWNT at the 2022 SheBelieves Cup

Meikayla Moore had a memorable game but one she will probably like to forget

USA defender Ali Krieger, who did not feature in the game, tweeted at full time to say she was "so proud" of her teammates.

But Krieger also showed sympathy for the game's top scorer by adding: "I do have to say my heart goes out to Moore.

"This beautiful game can be cruel sometimes and today doesn't define her! I can’t imagine the pressure she feels atm and I hope she's okay."

Meikayla Moore pictured playing for New Zealand Women against the USWNT at the 2022 SheBelieves Cup
Watch

Liverpool Defender Scores THREE Own Goals As USWNT Thrash New Zealand

By Robert Summerscales
1 minute ago
Lucas Vazquez pictured in action for Spain against Iran at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia
Transfer Talk

Lucas Vazquez Tipped To Push For Real Madrid Exit In Bid To Earn World Cup Spot

By Robert Summerscales
49 minutes ago
Jadon Sancho pictured striking a ball on a wet surface during Manchester United's win at Leeds in February 2022
News

Jadon Sancho Praised By Former Man United Duo After Swaggering Wide Show At Leeds

By Robert Summerscales
1 hour ago
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pictured celebrating a goal for Barcelona against Valencia in February 2022
Watch

Barca Newbie Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Scores *Almost* Perfect Hat Trick After Ref Assist

By Robert Summerscales
3 hours ago
Antonio Conte celebrates with Dejan Kulusevski after Tottenham beat Man City in February 2022
Watch

No Translator Needed To Know How Tottenham Boss Was Feeling After Win At Man City

By Robert Summerscales
4 hours ago
Eberechi Eze pictured in FA Cup action for Crystal Palace against Hartlepool in February 2022
Transfer Talk

Newcastle United Tipped To Break Transfer Record To Buy Eberechi Eze

By Robert Summerscales
Feb 17, 2022
Neymar puts his arm around PSG teammate Marco Verratti as they celebrate winning the Coupe de France in 2020
News

Neymar Says PSG Teammate Marco Verratti Is On Par With Barcelona Icons Xavi & Andres Iniesta

By Robert Summerscales
Feb 17, 2022
Ralph Hasenhuttl pictured on the sideline during Southampton's 1-1 draw at Manchester United in February 2022
News

Ralph Hasenhuttl Responds To Links With Man United Manager's Job

By Robert Summerscales
Feb 17, 2022
Paul Pogba pictured waving at Manchester United fans at Old Trafford in February 2022
Transfer Talk

Paul Pogba's Patience May Make Move To One Of Man Utd's Premier League Rivals More Likely

By Robert Summerscales
Feb 17, 2022