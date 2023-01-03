Kylian Mbappe And Achraf Hakimi Receive Brooklyn Nets Jerseys From Kevin Durant After Using PSG Holiday To Fly To New York

Paris Saint-Germain duo Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi flew to New York to watch Kevin Durant in action for the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night.

Mbappe and Hakimi had both played in PSG's 3-1 defeat at Lens on Sunday before being given 10 days off by manager Christophe Galtier.

The holiday time was granted because the two players had returned to PSG so swiftly after playing seven games each at the World Cup in Qatar.

Mbappe ended the World Cup as the Golden Boot winner after scoring eight goals, including a hat-trick in the final.

The big screen at Barclays Center showed some of Mbappe's World Cup goals in between the third and fourth quarters of the Nets' clash with the San Antonio Spurs.

Kylian Mbappe pictured on the big screen at Barclays Center during the NBA game between the Brooklyn Nets and the San Antonio Spurs Instagram/tchaga_

The Nets ended the night as 139-103 winners, with Durant recording 25 points, 11 assists and three rebounds.

After the game, Durant gifted Nets jerseys to Mbappe and Hakimi.

Durant then posed for a photo with the soccer stars, standing a clear 27cm taller than them both.

Mbappe documented the event with an Instagram post.

Alongside two photos, he wrote: "Special night."